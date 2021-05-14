New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $213,000 Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE opened at $31.03 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $595.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.