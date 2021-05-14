New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. New Relic has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.