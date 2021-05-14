New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $52.81. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Relic shares last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 2,078 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

