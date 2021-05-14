New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $52.81. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Relic shares last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 2,078 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.