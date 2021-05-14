New Oriental Education & Technology Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 24,242 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,207% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,051 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

