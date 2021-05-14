New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

