Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report sales of $105.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $105.63 million. Nevro posted sales of $56.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $446.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $449.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $519.61 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. 595,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,216. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

