Neurocrine Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 614 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

