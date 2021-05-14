Neurocrine Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 614 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.