Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

