Nestree (EGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $931,842.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $931,842.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.63 or 1.00148121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00219133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.