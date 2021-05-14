Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.80. 106,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,512. The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.79. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.74.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

