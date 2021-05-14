Needham & Company LLC Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

BRKS opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

