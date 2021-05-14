Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $525.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $471.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.88 and a 200-day moving average of $425.34. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

