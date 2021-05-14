NCC Group (LON:NCC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 318 ($4.15) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 264 ($3.45). Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Shares of NCC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 294.50 ($3.85). 767,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,610. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.83. The company has a market capitalization of £827.49 million and a P/E ratio of 65.44.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

