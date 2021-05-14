NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $309.21

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.21 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 303.11 ($3.96), with a volume of 136054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCC. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.40 ($3.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £858.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

