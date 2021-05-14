NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.40 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 294 ($3.84). 523,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,289. The firm has a market cap of £826.08 million and a P/E ratio of 65.33. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.83.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

