National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NESR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NESR opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

