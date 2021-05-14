National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 10,000 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

