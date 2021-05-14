National Bank Financial Weighs in on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

EFN opened at C$13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

