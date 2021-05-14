National Bank Financial Cuts Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XBC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.13 million and a P/E ratio of -11.03.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.