National Bank Financial Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a na rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.89.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.91 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$625.94 million and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.