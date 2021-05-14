Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.92 million, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

