Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $42,681.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

