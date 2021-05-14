Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:NBR opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

