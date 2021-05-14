MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $461.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.39. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

