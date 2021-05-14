MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lazard worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 248,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 19.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LAZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,093. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

