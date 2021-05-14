MRJ Capital Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.2% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.68. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

