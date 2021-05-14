Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,603 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

