Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

