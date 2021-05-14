Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

