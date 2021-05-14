Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik Sells 6,370 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MSI opened at $197.54 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

