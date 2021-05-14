Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 114.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $197.54 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $203.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

