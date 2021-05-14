Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.