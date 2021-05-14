Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $305.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $285.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

