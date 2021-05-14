Morgan Stanley Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $45.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.