Morgan Stanley Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $45.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.
US Foods stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.80.
In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
