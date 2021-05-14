Morgan Stanley Raises Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $52.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9,441.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

