Morgan Stanley Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.