Morgan Stanley Increases GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GoHealth by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $8,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.