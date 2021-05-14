Morgan Stanley Increases Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $175.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,686. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -189.09 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock worth $18,314,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.