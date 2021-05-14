Morgan Stanley Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

