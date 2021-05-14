Morgan Stanley Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $84.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.