Morgan Stanley Boosts Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $58.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $34.30 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,933,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

