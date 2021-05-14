Morgan Stanley Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $119.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

