Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

