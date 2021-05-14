Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

MOG/A traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,285 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

