Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $328.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.30. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

