Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.47.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,386.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.