Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce $45.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.06 million and the lowest is $43.97 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 124.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 246,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 47,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 56,713 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 940,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.