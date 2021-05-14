MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

MongoDB stock opened at $244.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day moving average of $321.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

