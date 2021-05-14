MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

MGI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

