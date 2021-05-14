Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $265.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,744. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

